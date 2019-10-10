Celebrate harvest season with Victoria Beer Society’s Fresh to Death

Featuring fresh hops beers only available for a short time at the beginning of fall

The Fresh to Death: Victoria’s Harvest Celebration of Fresh Hop Beers will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roundhouse at Bayview Place. (Provided by Joe Wiebe)

Even though the weather is getting colder, the Victoria Beer Society has given us all another reason to celebrate – the harvest season is here.

Near the end of August, many brewers leave their brew kettles and fermentation tanks behind to source out fresh hops, still wet from the harvest, to brew fresh batches of beer.

These special fresh hop – or wet hops – beers come out a few weeks later and are only available for a short time at the beginning of fall.

The Fresh to Death: Victoria’s Harvest Celebration of Fresh Hop Beers takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roundhouse at Bayview Place. It features more than 20 fresh hop beers from B.C. craft breweries, some Oktoberfest-style lagers and even a few pumpkin beers to really get you in the fall season.

For craft beer connoisseurs, a VIP ticket is $50 – including an exclusive guide tasting of a selection of four fresh hop beers led by certified cicerone Jeff Kendrew, along with early access to the event. Kendrew will choose beers that showcase different flavour profiles and discuss what makes them special. The VIP event begins at 1 p.m., just before the Fresh to Death event starts, and sold out last year when it was offered for the first time.

General admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at victoriabeersociety.com.