Celebration of life planned for Kevin, Penticton’s late famous goose

The life of Kevin, Penticton’s late famous Canada goose, will be celebrated at a local brewery this upcoming weekend.

Slackwater Brewing is hosting a memorial for the beloved community member, who was put down last week after a dog attack by the shores of Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

The event at 218 Martin St. will proceed on Sunday, April 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We’ve hosted many fundraisers at our brewery…this one, believe it or not, is personal as my toddler daughters and husband had formed a bond with Kevin over the years,” said Kelsey Peyton, the brewery’s co-owner.

“We met Kevin often on our beach walks, and his impact on the community has truly resonated. I’m sure there will be some tall tales, and feathers, as we raise a glass to Kevin the Goose on Sunday.”

As part of Sunday’s celebration, proceeds from beer sales and Kevin-themed commemorative merchandise will be donated to the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

International artist Kindrie Grove will also be at the memorial to craft a painting of Kevin.

When the painting is finished, it will go on display at the Aurora Matheson Fine Art Gallery, located across from Slackwater on Martin Street.

“The wild spaces and creatures we share this planet with face ever-increasing pressure from habitat loss and other threats,” Grove said. “Contributing to the fundraiser for the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is a small way that my work can help, and I am happy to participate in the creation of a painting of Kevin, the Canada Goose.”

Kevin the Goose was taken to a veterinarian clinic in Kelowna after an unleashed dog broke his leg. It marked the second dog attack against Kevin in three weeks.

The beloved broken-winged goose had been a celebrity in Penticton since 2022.

