Coun. Zeb King said council is not acting fast enough to help individuals struggling with economic effects of COVID-19. (Black Press Media File)

Coun. Zeb King said council is not acting fast enough to help individuals struggling with economic effects of COVID-19. (Black Press Media File)

Central Saanich councillor criticizes colleagues for being too slow with grants

Coun. Zeb King takes peers to task after council rejects his notice of motion

One Central Saanich councillor feels council is not acting fast enough to help those struggling with the economic effects of COVID-19.

Coun. Zeb King made that comment after council voted against his notice of motion that would have asked staff to consult with the Farmland Trust Society (FLT) about using some of the $3.45 million the municipality received through a joint federal-provincial program designed to help municipalities deal with the effects of COVID-19.

“This is certainly not a rapid response to helping the needy and it fails to show leadership on the part of the [council],” he said. “Instead, the council wants to punt this to a slow staff allocation process that might provide $7,500 max.”

King suggested individuals need help now, not later.

Couns. Carl Jensen, Gordon Newtown, Niall Paltiel, and Bob Thompson voted against the motion with Coun. Chris Graham absent.

King acknowledged the society can apply for funding up to a maximum of $7,500 and only once council has formally approved a larger pot of $50,000 for grants. King had pushed for a large figure.

Council earlier signed off on language that would allow non-profits to apply for support. Staff told the public at the time that the municipality had developed these figures on the basis of its own grant-in-aid program as well as developments in other communities with the addendum that groups can apply for more than $7,500 subject to council approval. A motion by Newtown to lower the limit to $5,000 failed.

RELATED: Central Saanich to spell out options for financially supporting Panorama Recreation Centre

While King encouraged the society to apply, he added that he would have liked to have seen a “grander vision to help people by helping FLT in a bigger way.”

The self-described mission of the society includes “producing food for those in need” among other goals. The central mean of this mandate is the ‘field to plate’ initiative that sees the growing of food on Newman Farm for what King’s notice of motion describes as Greater Victoria’s “most vulnerable, including people struggling with homelessness, mental health challenges, substance use issues, the working poor, and impoverished elderly.”

Opponents of King’s motion did not comment on the substance, but rather the process. Newtown wondered why council should ask staff to talk with the society before any prior application and Thompson said he would have voted for language that asked staff to inform the society. Jensen argued that King’s motion would have politicized the process around the grant.

“Are we going to extend the courtesy [of reaching out] to every non-profit in Central Saanich?” asked Jensen.

King pointed out that council had approved the application process before his notice of motion. It should have appeared before council more than a month ago, but a snow storm cancelled the Dec. 21 meeting.

Mayor Ryan Windsor encouraged groups to apply for the funding.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich calls on province to increase transit funding to evolve service, meet climate goals
Next story
BC Hydro, province hope to attract new clean technologies with discounted rates

Just Posted

The speed limit on Highway 1 at the McKenzie Interchange increased from 60 to 80 km/h on Jan. 29 at 7 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Construction zone speed limits removed from McKenzie Interchange

Trans-Canada Highway speed limit restored to 80 km/h starting Jan. 29

The 17 Mile Pub is at the centre of a multi-million-dollar highway construction project. (Google Maps)
17 Mile Pub owners hope to capitalize on Sooke highway realignment

Commercial node, AdrenaLine expansion proposed for Sooke

A social enterprise housing model for youth will put young residents in the driver’s seat of their experience. With a goal to have youth co-design the programs within the housing site. (Photo courtesy the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness)
Victoria youth-led housing project promotes security, opportunity

Programs to be designed by youth experiencing homelessness

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo earlier this month. (Island Health photo)
Island Health making hard choices about vaccines and ‘who gets into the lifeboat’

Vaccine delivery delays keeping chief medical health officer awake at night

(Black Press Media file photo)
Gas prices on the rise in Greater Victoria, 8-cent jump spotted

Prices up an average 10.2 cents over this time last year

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(B.C. government photo)
POLL: Would you like to see restrictions on travel to B.C. from other provinces?

With a host of more virulent strains of COVID-19 appearing across the… Continue reading

A photo of the excavated area at McLean Mill at the end of the rail line, taken on Dec. 16, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni offers $10,000 for information about McLean Mill oil spill

Costs for the cleanup of the site have reached more than $1 million

Data from Statistics Canada suggests Canada’s economy appears to have suffered its worst year on record. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s economy likely suffered its worst year on record, shrank by 5%: StatsCan

The flash estimate is worse than 1982 when the economy contracted by 3.2 per cent

Jim Lightbody. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Lottery Corp. CEO ‘blown away’ by police report of organized crime at casinos

Jim Lightbody says the corporation did everything in its power to mitigate risk of money laundering

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s latest travel restrictions expected to be announced Friday as COVID-19 variants spread

Prime Minister expected to announce new measures aimed at the containing spread of COVID-19 variants

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Wireless meter testing at a BC Hydro facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Hydro, province hope to attract new clean technologies with discounted rates

New CleanBC industrial rates to help businesses, industries switch to electricity

Most Read