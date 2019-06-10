Central Saanich police on scene during the recent murder investigation, in Brentwood Bay. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)

Central Saanich police respond to variety of crimes in May, from murder to mischief

Police responded to 29 traffic complaints, fraud, assault and theft

Central Saanich police officers demonstrated the varied nature of their role, last month, responding to a range of very different calls.

The most prominent was the May 11 murder of Emily Caruana on Meadowlark Lane, in Brentwood Bay. Alan Charles Chapman of Nanaimo has since been charged with her murder.

But there were also more familiar calls, largely revolving around the district’s roads. There were 29 traffic complaints and 13 motor vehicle collisions, including the charging of two impaired drivers. Traffic complaints involve a range of offences, but largely involve drivers weaving in and out of traffic, texting or speeding. Three residents also suffered their vehicles being broken into.

Crime was down in some serious indices with fewer assault in the district, four down from five the previous month. There was only a single fraud and break and enter and nine mischief under 5000 files were recorded, down from 11 in April. At six, there was also a drop in thefts.

Last month the police filed 16 suspicious circumstance reports, which means either a person, event or vehicle looks suspicious to the caller. The police respond to these calls of something being out of place and then determine if further police action is required.

Const. Michelle Joyce, of Central Saanich Police is keen to remind residents of the importance of securing their vehicles,“Often times theft from vehicles are committed by thieves trying door handles hoping for unlocked vehicles, ” she says, noting, “Many thefts can be prevented by simply locking your vehicle. Remember to remove valuables from the vehicle if possible or lock them up and keep them out of sight.”


