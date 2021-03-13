Central Saanich Police Service recorded an uptick in property crime in 2020 relative to 2019 with thefts under $5,000 and mischief on the rise. Break-and-enters, meanwhile, dropped. (Central Saanich Police/Submitted)

Central Saanich Police Service recorded an uptick in property crime in 2020 relative to 2019 with thefts under $5,000 and mischief on the rise. Break-and-enters, meanwhile, dropped. (Central Saanich Police/Submitted)

Central Saanich Police Service records increase in property crimes in 2020

Chief Constable Ian Lawson said mischief and theft under $5,000 accounted for most of that increase

New figures show certain categories of property crime are up in Central Saanich, while more serious are down.

Central Saanich Police Service handled 350 files in 2020, an increase of 5.5 per cent from 2019.

Chief Constable Ian Lawson said mischief and theft under $5,000 accounted for most of that increase. Cases involving theft under $5,000 rose to 81 in 2020 from 63 in 2019 (an increase of 1.5 reported per month) while cases of mischief rose to 107 in 2020 to 88 in 2019.

“This past year, we have had an increase of graffiti incidents (and) are we working to address the same,” said Lawson. “Some of those (graffiti) incidents were ‘self reported’ through police patrols as we were actively targeting a group of taggers in the Brentwood area,” he added later.

Notable cases in 2020 involved racist graffiti in Centennial Park and graffiti featuring the letters BLM on Brentwood Community Hall, a likely reference to the U.S.-based social movement calling for racial justice that has become global phenomena following the recent death of George Floyd and other individuals who died after confrontations with law enforcement officers.

RELATED: Central Saanich Police looking into racist graffiti

RELATED: BLM graffiti appears on Brentwood Bay Community Hall

Cases of break-and-enter meanwhile dropped by 35 per cent, a welcome development.

“Generally, break and enters would be one of our highest concerns given the nature of entering someone’s home (and) property and the possibility of a confrontation,” said Lawson.

Looking back at the years starting with 2017, property crime is generally trending downward with 450 files in 2017, dropping to 319 in 2018 before upticks in 2019 (331) and 2020 (350).

Lawson said he can’t speak to what happened in 2017, having assumed his current post in 2020. “But I can tell you from my past experiences being on a property crime unit that a group of prolific offenders can affect statistics of an area our size quite dramatically,” he said. Subsequent years might have seen a stepped up approach by police ranging from crime prevention awareness initiatives as well as focused police investigation, he said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure
Next story
Starting small, Victoria resident launching micro recycling business

Just Posted

Saanich School District's Children's Development Centre will soon be replaced, following an announcement Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the province's Ministry of Education. The province will be spending $3.7 million to help build a new facility. (Google Maps)
School for struggling youth under construction in Saanich

Replacement of Children’s Development Centre features expanded mental health resources

Victoria resident Laska Pare with a shredder she got for her micro-recycling pilot project, Flipside Plastics. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Starting small, Victoria resident launching micro recycling business

Entrepreneur looking to capitalize on throw-away plastics

Retired SD62 custodian Jim Black brought his ‘pack’ of BARK ambassadors to a drive-thru for David Cameron Elementary School students during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Black championed the BARK program, which encouraged students to keep their school and homes clean. (Courtesy of David Cameron Elementary)
Colwood custodian’s dachshund-inspired cleaning program a delight for students

Retired elementary school custodian’s BARK program a hit with the kids

Central Saanich Police Service recorded an uptick in property crime in 2020 relative to 2019 with thefts under $5,000 and mischief on the rise. Break-and-enters, meanwhile, dropped. (Central Saanich Police/Submitted)
Central Saanich Police Service records increase in property crimes in 2020

Chief Constable Ian Lawson said mischief and theft under $5,000 accounted for most of that increase

Adrian Travers, 45, was last seen on March 1 near the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and was reported missing March 9. (Photo via VicPD)
VicPD seeks public’s help locating man missing since early March

Adrian Travers, 45, last seen March 1

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

According to Providence, the long-term home will replace The Views in about three years’ time.
Providence aims to revolutionize B.C. seniors care at groundbreaking ‘dementia village

Goal is open the site at former St. Joseph’s General Hospital grounds in Comox by spring 2024

Sanford and Marlana Williams. Submitted photo.
The silence of Sanford Williams: B.C. master carver and his wife navigate racism

Indigenous carver and residential school survivor didn’t know how to speak up against discrimination

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

Police are looking for witnesses and other possible victims following two cases of vehicle wheel lug nuts being intentionally loosened in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Stupid joke or much worse? RCMP probes loosened lug nuts in Nanaimo

Car’s wheel rolls through Nanaimo park after someone tampers with vehicle wheels

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read