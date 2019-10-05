A new podcast produced by the CFB Esquimalt Military Family Resource Centre is launching on Oct. 9 (File contributed/MFRC)

CFB Esquimalt launches new podcast directed at military families

‘The Military Lifestyle’ will launch on Oct. 9

A new podcast coming from CFB Esquimalt’s Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) is hoping to reach more people about lifestyles issues.

The Military Lifestyle will explore a variety of relevant topics for people living and working in the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as questions many families have.

“People are also busy and military families are increasingly living everywhere,” said Jon Chabun, communications and marketing coordinator at the Esquimalt MFRC and host of The Military Lifestyle. “You don’t have to worry about registering and getting to a workshop at the MFRC. You can download it and listen to it offline, on your schedule.”

ALSO READ: Navy vessel departs CFB Esquimalt for five-month mission

Chabun will host the interview-format podcast and speak with experts and specialists about niche aspects of living the military life.

Topics in the first season of the show, which is comprised of 14, 30-minute episodes will include financial planning from a military perspective, steps to take when transitioning from a military to a civilian job and tips for military spouses and partners who are trying to establish their own careers.

“The genesis of a lot of the topics came from staff at our centre who are working on the front lines and having contact with people,” Chabun said. “In some ways, these are remixed versions of some of our workshops we might have, but doing so in a much more relaxed environment, in a much more conversational style.”

PHOTOS: Thousands participate at CFB Esquimalt’s Defence On The Dock (with video)

At the CFB Esquimalt alone there are more than 6,000 regular force reserve members, suggesting a minimum of 12,000 family members, many of whom access the MFRC and many who do not.

The show is being locally produced at Organized Sound Productions, with funding from the True Patriot Love Foundation.

The first episode is set to launch on Oct. 9 and can be accessed for free on all podcast hosts such as iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

For more information, you can visit esquimaltmfrc.com.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Howard the Gnome ushers in Pumpkin Fest from his new home in Saanich

Just Posted

CFB Esquimalt launches new podcast directed at military families

‘The Military Lifestyle’ will launch on Oct. 9

Animal Control rescues distressed dog from an Esquimalt roof

Pepper escaped through a screen window on the second floor leaving her stranded

Mysterious nurdle pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

Pre-consumer plastic pellets lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

McKenzie Interchange work means Friday night lane closures

The southbound closures are expected to last from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

VIDEO: Top stories in Greater Victoria

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 4 are brought to you… Continue reading

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Most Read