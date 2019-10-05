CFB Esquimalt launches new podcast directed at military families

A new podcast produced by the CFB Esquimalt Military Family Resource Centre is launching on Oct. 9 (File contributed/MFRC)

A new podcast coming from CFB Esquimalt’s Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) is hoping to reach more people about lifestyles issues.

The Military Lifestyle will explore a variety of relevant topics for people living and working in the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as questions many families have.

“People are also busy and military families are increasingly living everywhere,” said Jon Chabun, communications and marketing coordinator at the Esquimalt MFRC and host of The Military Lifestyle. “You don’t have to worry about registering and getting to a workshop at the MFRC. You can download it and listen to it offline, on your schedule.”

Chabun will host the interview-format podcast and speak with experts and specialists about niche aspects of living the military life.

Topics in the first season of the show, which is comprised of 14, 30-minute episodes will include financial planning from a military perspective, steps to take when transitioning from a military to a civilian job and tips for military spouses and partners who are trying to establish their own careers.

“The genesis of a lot of the topics came from staff at our centre who are working on the front lines and having contact with people,” Chabun said. “In some ways, these are remixed versions of some of our workshops we might have, but doing so in a much more relaxed environment, in a much more conversational style.”

At the CFB Esquimalt alone there are more than 6,000 regular force reserve members, suggesting a minimum of 12,000 family members, many of whom access the MFRC and many who do not.

The show is being locally produced at Organized Sound Productions, with funding from the True Patriot Love Foundation.

The first episode is set to launch on Oct. 9 and can be accessed for free on all podcast hosts such as iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

For more information, you can visit esquimaltmfrc.com.

