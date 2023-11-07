Changes promise to cut B.C. development negotiations, provide certainty

Legislation also reforms development cost charges giving municipalities more flexibility

New legislation tabled Tuesday (Nov. 7) promises to speed up the construction of new housing in B.C. by eliminating lengthy and costly re-zoning negotiations between developers and municipalities.

The legislation also reforms the charges municipalities can collect to fund infrastructure.

Developers and municipalities commonly negotiate over “community amenity contributions” — cash, in-kind contributions or desired elements like affordable housing — in exchange for development rights, like increased density.

The new legislation promises to reduce delays associated with this by cutting the number of re-zonings through up-front zoning.

Government says this move gives municipalities and developers a “better, clearer and more transparent understanding” of costs connected to housing.

Anne McMullin, president and CEO of Urban Development Institute, praises the legislation.

“UDI is encouraged by this new legislation which aims to make development charges more transparent and predictable,” she said. “Combined with the zoning measures announced last week, these are some of the most substantial changes to the development approval process in decades.”

Kahlon last week tabled legislation that increases the density on lots currently zoned for single-residential homes and duplexes. Developers will be able to build between three and six units on such lots in the future, depending on their proximity to transit.

The legislation also reforms the charges communities collect to pay for development-related infrastructure. Municipalities will now be able to use those charges to pay for fire halls, police stations and solid waste facilities. They can only use property taxes currently.

Municipalities would also be able to use monies collected through development cost charges to help pay their share of provincial highway projects directly benefiting communities, such as roads to new housing.

Union of British Columbia Municipalities president Trish Mandewo welcomed the tabled legislation. She said it would assist local governments with the capital costs of critical facilities.

“The new legislative tool for amenity cost charges provides more certainty in collecting needed funds for some essential amenities like day cares, recreational facilities and libraries,” she said.

Municipalities have previously raised concerns about the availability of money for urban infrastructure.

Tuesday’s legislation is the second in as many days dealing with housing. On Monday, government tabled legislation that creates a more precise definition of adequate shelter, a move designed to give judges clear guidelines when municipalities seek injunctions to dismantle tent cities.

