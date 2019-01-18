Charges upgraded against mother of murdered B.C. girl

Kerryann Lewis now faces first- rather than second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa.

Charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder against the mother of seven-year-old Aaliyah Isabella Rosa who was killed last summer in Langley.

The child was found dead on July 22 in a Willoughby-area condo, and in short order, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the case.

Less than a month later, on Aug. 17, her mother, Kerryann Lewis, was charged with second-degree murder in the child’s death.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday those charges were upgraded. No details as to why were provided, as there is a publication ban in place.

Lewis is next set to appear in court on Jan. 30 for an arraignment hearing.

RELATED STORIES:

UPDATED: IHIT investigates death of seven-year-old in Langley

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

VIDEO: Little Aaliyah Rosa’s funeral is today

Childcare workers create GoFundMe campaign for murdered Langley child

Previous story
Judge denies requests from Calgary couple charged in son’s death
Next story
Ex-Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey Six’ murders gets conditional sentence

Just Posted

Esquimalt needs urgent health care facility, mayor says

A severe doctor shortage is leaving Esquimalt residents scrambling for health care

Truck convoy to honour Vancouver Island boy who died after being struck by vehicle while cycling

About 50 to 60 trucks expected from Victoria to Nanaimo

Student Voice: Saanich students launch competitive robotics team

The Reynolds Reybots plan to share their skills with middle schools

Royal BC Museum’s newest series takes visitors behind the scenes

Adult sessions explores art, nature, history and more

Almost four of 10 Canadians have unlimited internet data at home

Fifty-four per cent say they telecommute at least sometimes

What are the worst parking spots in Victoria?

We are looking for the worst places in the city to park and need your opinion

Want to avoid the speculation tax on your vacant home? Rent it out, Horgan says

Premier John Horgan and Sheila Malcolmson say speculation and vacancy tax addresses homelessness

CONSUMER REPORT: What to buy each month in 2019 to save money

Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them

UPDATE: B.C. woman and boy, 6, found safe, RCMP confirm

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

Women and allies marched worldwide protesting violence against women, calling for equality

Anxiety in Alaska as endless aftershocks rattle residents

Seismologists expect the temblors to continue for months, although the frequency has lessened

Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy

The original march in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of people

Federal Liberals announce former B.C. MLA as new candidate in byelection

Richard Lee will face off against federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

No winning ticket in $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

No win in Friday night’s draw means the next Lotto Max draw will be approximately $17 million

Most Read