Checkout bag ban takes effect in Sooke next month

Businesses must charge for paper and reusable checkout bags

Local businesses will be banned from using plastic bags at checkout, beginning May 22. (File - Metro-Creative)

Local businesses will be banned from using plastic bags at checkout, beginning May 22. (File - Metro-Creative)

Sooke residents will need to bring their own shopping bags to the grocery store starting May 22.

On Nov. 22, Sooke council adopted its checkout bag bylaw to reduce the volume of plastic bags in landfills.

Local businesses will be banned from using plastic bags at checkout.

Following provincial legislation, businesses must charge for paper and reusable checkout bags. The district’s bylaw sets a minimum of $0.25 for paper checkout bags provided at the point of sale and a minimum of $2 for reusable bags.

Businesses are permitted to implement a “take a bag, leave a bag” program for plastic checkout bags to reduce the financial impact on customers for whom the minimum charges for paper bags and reusable are prohibitive.

“We recognize this has already become a regular practice for many shoppers and a transition several local businesses have already made; thank you for your leadership. We are pleased to take one more step to reduce waste while caring for our natural environment,” said Mayor Maja Tait.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Second body found during demolition of burned Vancouver hotel
Next story
Langford Highland dancers enjoying competition success

Just Posted

Alberta YouTuber Steve Wallis recently returned to Langford with a video of him “stealth camping” on an island on Langford Lake, which has been viewed more than 511,000 times since being posted April 21. (Screenshot courtesy of Steve Wallis/YouTube)
YouTuber returns to Langford for island stealth camping adventure

A produce vendor awaits his next customer during the monthly market at Royal Athletic Park. Mobile food and service vendors are invited to apply for free permits to operate on two-week rotations at one of 15 spots in eight locations around Victoria this summer and early fall. (Photo courtesy North Park Neighbourhood Association)
Prime Victoria sites up for grabs for mobile vendors this summer, fall

CRD employees are part of a mediation dispute that could result in a strike. (Nicole Crescenz/VICTORIA NEWS)
CRD seeks input on management plan for Mount Work Regional Park

Jim Townley, president of Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe in Central Saanich, stands behind the counter of the business’ expanded service and production area. The business closed for a month in January to undergo renovations. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe in Central Saanich brews up improvements