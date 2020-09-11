A Greater Victoria man faces a slew of charges relating to child pornography after materials were seized by Central Saanich police. (Black Press Media file photo)

Child pornography charges laid against Greater Victoria man

Central Saanich police found child abuse materials during a search in February

A Greater Victoria man faces child pornography charges after the Central Saanich Police Service found child abuse material during a search.

In a release issued Friday, Central Saanich police said they executed a warrant on Feb. 7 and found child pornography and a firearm.

Charges have since been approved for Christopher Michael Wakefield, who was born in 1950. Wakefield faces four charges including possession of child pornography; accessing child pornography; transmit, distribute, sell, import or export child pornography; and careless storage of a firearm.

Wakefield is prohibited from going near parks, public swimming areas, theatres, community centres, daycares, and school grounds or playgrounds where people under 16 years old are present.

He is not allowed to communicate with or engage in volunteer or employment work with or near anyone under 16 years old.

Wakefield’s next court appearance is Oct. 5.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Travelling couple still hopeful of completing ‘Canadian Dream’ despite van burning

Just Posted

Child pornography charges laid against Greater Victoria man

Central Saanich police found child abuse materials during a search in February

Travelling couple still hopeful of completing ‘Canadian Dream’ despite van burning

The van, which the pair was living in, caught on fire on Tuesday at Big O Tire in View Royal

76-year-old heat record broken in Victoria

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Impaired driver stopped for excessive speeding in Saanich school zone on students’ first day back

Driver slapped with a $368 ticket, 90-day driving ban and month-long vehicle impound

Wildfire smoke blowing through Greater Victoria for up to two days: Environment Canada

Special air quality statement in effect for Greater Victoria

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

POLL: Have you noticed an increase in your grocery bill since the start of the pandemic?

Reports suggest food prices could rise by four per cent in 2020

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

Vancouver Island woman reunited with beloved teddy bear nearly 20 years later

Furry friend discovered at Parksville’s SOS Thrift Shop

‘Locks of Love’ fence along Pacific Rim Highway overcome with litter

‘Shocking’ display of environmental disrespect at Wally Creek, between Port Alberni and Tofino

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Island market finally reopens more than seven months after extreme flood

COVID situation lengthened an already long renovation process

UPDATE: Crews have contained spread of fire near Nanaimo Airport

Approximately 50 firefighters battling blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada site in Cassidy

Most Read