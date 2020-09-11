Child pornography charges laid against Greater Victoria man

A Greater Victoria man faces a slew of charges relating to child pornography after materials were seized by Central Saanich police. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Greater Victoria man faces child pornography charges after the Central Saanich Police Service found child abuse material during a search.

In a release issued Friday, Central Saanich police said they executed a warrant on Feb. 7 and found child pornography and a firearm.

Charges have since been approved for Christopher Michael Wakefield, who was born in 1950. Wakefield faces four charges including possession of child pornography; accessing child pornography; transmit, distribute, sell, import or export child pornography; and careless storage of a firearm.

Wakefield is prohibited from going near parks, public swimming areas, theatres, community centres, daycares, and school grounds or playgrounds where people under 16 years old are present.

He is not allowed to communicate with or engage in volunteer or employment work with or near anyone under 16 years old.

Wakefield’s next court appearance is Oct. 5.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula