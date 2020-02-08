To increase the number of shelter spaces available during acute winter weather conditions, the Extreme Weather Protocol was initiated in 2004. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chilly overnight weather expected in Greater Victoria, sparking extreme weather response

More than 470 shelter spaces still available

Greater Victoria has opened its emergency shelter beds as temperatures are expected to drop overnight in the coming days.

Environment Canada has forecasted clear skies and mild weather during the day from Saturday through Monday but temperatures are expected to cool to near freezing overnight. Rain is expected to resume on Tuesday.

It’s not just stormy weather that triggers the city’s Extreme Weather Protocol, Jen Wilde, the regional coordinator for the South Island’s Extreme Weather Response Program. On Friday, it was a wind warning that caused the EWP alert to be activated and on Saturday, it was the cold weather that’s expected overnight.

READ ALSO: Sunshine, blue skies return to Greater Victoria

As of 1 p.m., there were more than 470 shelter spaces available according to the Victoria EWP website.

