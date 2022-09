Service blip sees outage from Oak Bay to Duncan

Approximately 30,000 residences and businesses across the West Shore, Saanich, Oak Bay and even Duncan were without power Friday afternoon.

BC Hydro is citing the cause of the mass outage that occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. as “transmission circuit failure.”

Many customers on the West Shore had their power restored within about 15 minutes.

More to come.

power outagesWest Shore