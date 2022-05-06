Victoria has adopted its 2022 tax rates. (Back Press Media file photo)

Victoria has adopted its 2022 tax rates. (Back Press Media file photo)

City of Victoria cements 3.89 tax increase for 2022

Average residential property to pay $105 more this year

Municipal taxes will see an increase of 3.89 per cent in the City of Victoria this year after council adopted its 2022 tax rates on Thursday (May 5).

The city last week amended its tax rates to evenly spread tax increases among all property types in 2022. That move hardly impacted the amounts average residential and business properties will pay, but was aimed to provide some relief to the city’s handful of light and medium industrial businesses as they faced higher proposed rates.

The amendment specifically reduced light and major industry tax rates below the rate for general businesses.

Under the 3.89 tax increase, the average residential property (with an assessed value of $966,000) and a typical business were set to pay $104 and $262 more in taxes, respectively. Lowering rates for light and major industries will add $1 and $3 to those respective amounts.

The 3.89-per-cent tax increase comes as assessed values are up in the capital city. Average assessed values of residential properties increased by 15.85 per cent, with businesses going up by 5.63 per cent.

READ: Victoria’s proposed tax-rate change to benefit handful of industrial sites

READ: Police board files provincial appeal after Esquimalt funding rejection

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Property taxesVictoria

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Record profits for oil companies should be invested in climate action: Guilbeault

Just Posted

Victoria has adopted its 2022 tax rates. (Back Press Media file photo)
City of Victoria cements 3.89 tax increase for 2022

Jane Taylor Lee, Family Services of Greater Victoria executive director, speaks at the official opening of Little Phoenix Daycare in Victoria Thursday. The centre is the first trauma-informed daycare in B.C. and only the second in Canada. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
B.C.’s first trauma-informed daycare opens in Victoria

Condo prices in Greater Victoria have risen in the first quarter of 2022. Construction is pictured in downtown Victoria in May 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria condo prices rising to start 2022: StatsCan

Metchosin could soon be paying a portion of rent at the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford is seen March 29, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin braces for hike in policing costs