A City-wide murder mystery game is coming to Victoria in October. (File contributed/ Cluedupp.com )

City-wide murder mystery game coming to Victoria

CluedUpp is bringing a virtual detective competition to the downtown area in October

A city-wide murder mystery is coming to Victoria in October thanks to a virtual game creator from the United Kingdom.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, CluedUpp is bringing Victoria Detective Day, a self-guided virtual murder mystery.

Hundreds of teams are anticipated to join in the adventure, which takes place across the city. In a fast-paced whodunit case, teams of up to six people will use an app on their phone to track down witnesses and clues to find a killer.

The game will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with teams searching for clues between the Harris Green and downtown areas. The game title is “The latest Krays” and is based off of the legendary English criminals, Ronald and Reginald Kray.

Costumes are highly encouraged, as are fun team names, children and dogs.

Prizes are awarded in six categories: the fastest team, the best fancy dress, the best team picture, the best team name, the best little detectives (for kids) and the best K-9 detective.

A team ticket for six people costs $65, and kids 16 and under can join a team for free.

Think you can solve a murder faster than anyone else? Head over to cluedupp.com/victoria for more information.

