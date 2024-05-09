Clearwater area house fire claims life of young man, injures another

The blaze collapsed the home within 30 minutes, say fire officials

A fast-moving, intense house fire claimed the life of a man in his 20s, and injured another in Blackpool near Clearwater Thursday, May 9.

Thick, black smoke could be seen in the area as Blackpool Fire Rescue rushed to the structure fire in the 1400-block of Cutts Road at 12:07 pm, however, the home was already fully involved with intense flames and smoke. Neighbours told Black Press Media they heard two loud explosions followed by the fire.

Thompson Nicola Regional District confirmed mutual aid was provided upon request by the Little Fort Fire Department and the Clearwater Fire Department.

“Due to the intense smoke, flames, and a dangerous fire flashover, fire crews were unable to safely enter the structure. The structure collapsed within 30 minutes of the initial report of a structure fire,” noted a TNRD spokesperson.

One occupant of the home was safely transported to hospital by air ambulance to be treated for burns sustained as a result of the fire. Tragically, the second occupant succumbed to the fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victims at this time,” said Blackpool Fire Rescue Chief, Mike Savage.

The TNRD said the cause of the structure fire has not yet been determined. The fire scene remains active and the site is currently unsafe to enter.

“Fire crews will access the site when it is safe to do so, and an excavator will be required to move debris. Blackpool Fire Rescue will work with RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, and the Province of BC’s Office of the Fire Commissioner in the days ahead.”

