Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a clerk to the floor during an armed robbery at the Quarterway Liquor Store on Wednesday. (GREG SAKAKI/News Bulletin)

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

A clerk at the Quarterway Liquor Store in Nanaimo has been left bruised and traumatized from a robbery this week.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, when a man entered the store and produced a firearm.

“A male came in to the … store. He walked around for a bit and eventually produces a gun,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “The female employee tried to get to the panic button. There was a slight altercation. She was pushed to the ground.”

The woman fled the store and ran to the Quarterway Pub where she alerted staff to what had happened.

“In that time the suspect left,” O’Brien said. “He was seen getting into a small car that left northbound on Bowen Road.”

O’Brien said there is no detailed descriptions of the weapon or the vehicle yet available.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-8 with a medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

O’Brien did not have addition information on the condition of the store clerk.

“She was thrown to the ground and she was obviously left shaken by the ordeal,” he said.

O’Brien did not know if the suspect took anything from the store, but investigators would be reviewing store security video to obtain more information and detailed descriptions of the suspect.

“Our investigation is active and continuing,” he said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Nanaimo city council asks for another report on ‘high-speed shortcut’ residential road

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: ‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keating Elementry receiving earthquake upgrades

Just Posted

Victoria’s Spencer Castle damaged in early morning fire

Crews say foul play not suspected

Speeding Alaska driver tells VicPD police chief he knows how to drive in the snow

Chief Const. Del Manak saw the speeder while driving on Highway 17

Victoria byelection scheduled for April 4

The byelection will replace former Coun. Laurel Collins

Keating Elementry receiving earthquake upgrades

Seismic upgrades help better protect students in the event of an earthquake.

Adverse weather cancelled more than 900 ferry sailings in 2012

Less than three weeks into January, BC Ferries has cancelled more than 230 sailings

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Oil and gas industry applauds top court’s dismissal of B.C.’s Trans Mountain case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Most Read