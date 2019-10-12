Saanich police is investigating a collision that killed an 89-year-old man on Oct. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

Collision on Royal Oak Drive kills 89-year-old man

Saanich police asks witnesses to come forward

Saanich police is investigating a collision that killed an 89-year-old man on Oct. 9.

The man was crossing Royal Oak Drive near Pipeline Road when he was struck by a driver in a truck. First responders were called to the scene and the 89-year-old was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say there was no designated crosswalk in the roadway where the collision occurred. Investigators and collision analysts are working to piece together the events leading up to the collision with the full cooperation of the truck driver.

Police believe there were other witnesses and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“[They] could help answer questions about what happened and provide some closure to the family and friends impacted by this man’s tragic death.” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, public information officer for the Saanich Police.

Witnesses are asked to call the Saanich Police Department at (250) 475-4321.

