Collision with bus in Saanich sends two to hospital

An ambulance carried two people to hospital with what Saanich Police called “minor injuries” after their vehicle collided with a BC Transit bus carrying 40 passengers just before 8 a.m. near Uptown.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie said the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Saanich Road when it turned in front of the west-bound bus. At the time of the incident, the bus was carrying 40 seated passengers, according to Jonathon Dyck, communications manager with B.C. Transit.

None of the people on the bus, including the bus driver, suffered injuries during the incident, he added.

Leslie said the driver of the car received a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act.

BC Transit’s top priority is the safety of its passengers, and will work with Saanich Police during its investigation, said Dyck. B.C. Transit will also launch an internal review of the incident, said Dyck.

BC Transit operates several bus stops near Uptown and Monday’s morning incident happened near the stop next to Saanich’s Best Buy location across from the McDonald’s location on Oak Street.

While Dyck did not have any statistics about the number of similar incidents in the past, he said one million bus trips in 2015-2016 led to one official injury claim.

Monday’s incident was not expected to cause any significant delays in the overall system.