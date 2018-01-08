This bus collided with a car near Uptown Monday morning. Its 40 passengers escaped injury, but the two individuals in the car suffered what Saanich Police call “minor injuries” for which they received treatment at a local hospital.

Collision with bus in Saanich sends two to hospital

There were 40 passengers aboard the bus and no one was injured, according to BC Transit officials

An ambulance carried two people to hospital with what Saanich Police called “minor injuries” after their vehicle collided with a BC Transit bus carrying 40 passengers just before 8 a.m. near Uptown.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie said the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Saanich Road when it turned in front of the west-bound bus. At the time of the incident, the bus was carrying 40 seated passengers, according to Jonathon Dyck, communications manager with B.C. Transit.

None of the people on the bus, including the bus driver, suffered injuries during the incident, he added.

Leslie said the driver of the car received a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act.

BC Transit’s top priority is the safety of its passengers, and will work with Saanich Police during its investigation, said Dyck. B.C. Transit will also launch an internal review of the incident, said Dyck.

RELATED: BC Transit bus loses control near Uptown shopping centre

BC Transit operates several bus stops near Uptown and Monday’s morning incident happened near the stop next to Saanich’s Best Buy location across from the McDonald’s location on Oak Street.

While Dyck did not have any statistics about the number of similar incidents in the past, he said one million bus trips in 2015-2016 led to one official injury claim.

Monday’s incident was not expected to cause any significant delays in the overall system.

Previous story
Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey
Next story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Just Posted

Oak Bay deaths trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

West Shore RCMP seek witnesses to indecent incident

Incident took place on Saturday, Jan. 6 in Langford

Vancouver’s Bruchet battles weather to win Pioneer 8k race

Annual kick off race to Island Race Series saw close to 50o runners

Mediation Finds Solutions to Regional Growth Strategy Dispute

Mediation was triggered when seven municipalities refused to accept the RGS

Vikes women complete weekend sweep over WolfPack

UVic Vikes women’s basketball team hosted the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Friday and Saturday

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Collision with bus in Saanich sends two to hospital

There were 40 passengers aboard the bus and no one was injured, according to BC Transit officials

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Trump allies line up to declare president mentally sound

Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV

Four killed, including two children, in Nova Scotia house fire

Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.

Most Read