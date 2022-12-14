Colwood approves $300K of support to create child-care spaces

A new facility is to be built near Colwood Elementary School

The City of Colwood has approved more than $300,000 worth of support for a new childcare facility which will have 97 childcare spaces. (Courtesy of Low Hammond Rowe Architects)

Colwood council has voted unanimously to support the creation of 97 new child-care spaces in a facility to be built near Colwood Elementary School.

The city’s support for the project will total $311,667 and will take the form of fee reductions and a grant contribution as requested by the Hulitan Family and Community Services Society, which is planning the new facility.

The city’s support will account for nine per cent of the project’s total cost, and 6.6 per cent of the forecasted 2022 year-end balance of the city’s Community Amenities Reserve Fund, according to a news release from the city.

The project will be managed by M’akola Development Services and once complete, the new facility “will provide an opportunity for Indigenous and non-Indigenous children to learn and grow alongside each other in a way that supports Colwood’s continuing efforts toward reconciliation and deepening our relationships with Indigenous neighbours,” the city read.

