The City of Colwood is asking business owners to join their roundtable discussion on how the city can help them prosper during the pandemic. The virtual event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Colwood hosts roundtable discussion on prosperity during pandemic

Attendees must RSVP for virtual meeting on Oct. 15 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Colwood council wants to gauge how small business owners feel about economic recovery in its first roundtable on prosperity during COVID-19.

Coun. Doug Kobayashi will conduct the online meeting and representatives from all city departments will be on a shared video call.

The roundtable is an opportunity for Colwood residents to share directly with council how the city can help build a strong recovery plan together. Council is also interested in garnering reaction on its latest ‘Colwood is Calling’ campaign.

Though the pandemic has made all meetings virtual, future events are planned to be in-person, lunch breaks where business owners can share their ideas with the city.

Attendees receive a $10 Royal Bay Bakery gift card and a gift bag. The event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Those interested can reserve a spot by emailing nbrooks@colwood.ca.

READ MORE: Victoria food truck owner sees 90 per cent decline in sales, looking for new ways to operate

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,Small Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney signals support for additional cannabis stores on Beacon Avenue

Just Posted

Sidney signals support for additional cannabis stores on Beacon Avenue

Legal fight with cannabis business cost Sidney almost $40,000

Colwood hosts roundtable discussion on prosperity during pandemic

Attendees must RSVP for virtual meeting on Oct. 15 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

United Way fundraising to complete construction on Phoenix Daycare

Victoria trauma-informed daycare could change community, says Family Services

Saanich soccer turf replacement project close to wrapping up

Hampton Park a beehive of activity of late

Red Cross and feds fund radio programming for Sidney seniors

Radio Sidney will start airing first programs, podcasts in Christmas

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

UPDATE: Police locate vehicle of interest following reported hit-and-run death of Vancouver Island woman

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Victoria author releasing novel about a strange illness in a small town

Penny Chamberlain to hold live-streamed reading of ‘Songs from a Small Town (in a Minor Key)’

Vancouver Island police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Most Read