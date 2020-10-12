Colwood hosts roundtable discussion on prosperity during pandemic

Attendees must RSVP for virtual meeting on Oct. 15 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

The City of Colwood is asking business owners to join their roundtable discussion on how the city can help them prosper during the pandemic. The virtual event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Colwood council wants to gauge how small business owners feel about economic recovery in its first roundtable on prosperity during COVID-19.

Coun. Doug Kobayashi will conduct the online meeting and representatives from all city departments will be on a shared video call.

The roundtable is an opportunity for Colwood residents to share directly with council how the city can help build a strong recovery plan together. Council is also interested in garnering reaction on its latest ‘Colwood is Calling’ campaign.

Though the pandemic has made all meetings virtual, future events are planned to be in-person, lunch breaks where business owners can share their ideas with the city.

Attendees receive a $10 Royal Bay Bakery gift card and a gift bag. The event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Those interested can reserve a spot by emailing nbrooks@colwood.ca.

