Greater Victoria Public Library Juan de Fuca branch manager Nathan Pagan stands surrounded by books in one aisle of the branch in Colwood. The facility has many options available for readers, viewers and listeners. It’s one of three GVPL branches on the West Shore. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood library reopens for public use July 18

Limited services offered Monday through Saturday

The time has come for Juan de Fuca Library users to begin borrowing books again.

On July 18, in-person services will once again be offered at the branch in Colwood at a limited capacity. Some of the services offered include pick-up for items on hold, returns, browsing a small collection for borrowing and upgrading online library cards. There will also be a grab-and-go table outside the branch for people to pick up a B.C. Summer Reading Club starter kit and Books for Babies bags.

The library will be open from 11 a.m. to noon for seniors and immuno-compromised residents, and then from noon until 4 p.m. for everyone.

The Saanich Centennial Branch and the Central Saanich Branch will also resume services “no later than” July 24.

Digital resources are always available online, which are free with a library card. Some of the resources include e-audiobooks, e-books, movies, music, newspapers and magazines. For more information or to sign up for a library card online, please visit gvpl.ca.

ALSO READ: Langford teens reunited with family after rescue near Chemainus

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Greater Victoria Public Library

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity launches Victoria family challenge fundraising event

The Road To Home fundraiser set to be an activity-filled day

Colwood library reopens for public use July 18

Limited services offered Monday through Saturday

Faulty janitorial equipment likely caused Saanich school fire

Saturday morning fire damaged roof of Strawberry Vale Elementary

Greater Victoria records highest unemployment in history with 11 per cent

Past peak was 7.8 per cent more than a decade ago, according to South Island Prosperity Partnership

Human behaviour likely to deter birds from Esquimalt Lagoon, survey suggests

More Great Blue Herons spotted, fewer mallard ducks seen

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Sports fishers protest Fraser River Chinook closures

Public Fishery Alliance wants hatchery fish open for harvest

B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Transport Canada 50-per-cent limit being phased out, no current plans to provide masks

Shellfish industry get funds to clean up at Island sites and beyond

Businesses can apply to cover half of costs to clean up so-called ‘ghost gear’

Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Most Read