Property owners of two lots on Allandale recently applied for a permit to alter the land in order to increase development potential. (Swikar Oli/News staff)

Colwood receives development permit for site preparation on Allandale Road

Application proposes site preparation for future development

Property owners of Allandale Road lots one and two have applied for a development permit to alter the land and increase its development potential.

The property at Allandale Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway is zoned for “Mixed Use Employment” and is identified as an “Intended Growth Area” in the Colwood Official Community Plan.

The application from Ridley Brothers indicates that site preparation will involve blasting and soil removal from lots 1 and 2 on the West side of Veterans Memorial Parkway, with materials being deposited in the lots owned by Ridley Bros. directly across VMP.

Development Services staff are currently reviewing the application.

No application for development beyond this preliminary site preparation has been received, the city’s spokesperson Sandra Russell said.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

