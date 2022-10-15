Colwood Votes: Polls now closed

2 people are vying for the mayor’s chair and 10 hope to earn one of 6 councillor seats

The polls have closed in the City of Colwood and votes are being counted to see who will form the city’s next council. (Black Press Media file photo)

The polls have officially closed in Colwood’s 2022 municipal election, and counting is underway to determine who will form the city’s next council.

Doug Kobayashi and Rob Martin are hoping to earn the mayor’s chair for the next four years, while Cynthia Day, David Grove, Dean Jantzen, Kim Jordison, Steven MacAskill, Kim Mohns, Misty Olsen, Stewart Parkinson, Sacha Veelbehr, and Ian Ward are each hoping to earn one of the six councillor spots.

