The Township of Esquimalt says combined efforts to clean up the Gorge Creek after an oil spill have reduced contamination considerably. (Twitter/@roadtripsNW)

Combined oil spill clean up efforts reduce contamination levels in Esquimalt creek

Esquimalt worked with province, federal government to address Gorge Creek spill

Surface contamination levels in the Gorge Creek area have been “reduced considerably” according to the Township of Esquimalt.

On Jan. 18 a resident in the area reported an oil spill and five days later the Township identified a leaking residential home heating oil tank as the cause. The tank leaked oil into both the ground and stormwater system, aided by recent rain and snowfall.

At the time, Esquimalt estimated clean up costs to be more than $50,000.

RELATED: Esquimalt in talks with homeowner after $50,000 oil spill in Gorge Creek

Absorbent booms and other tactics have been in place in and around the creek since the spill was reported.

On Thursday, the Township said combined clean up efforts with the BC Ministry of Environment, Environment and Climate Change Canada and spill response consultants “yielded positive results in the Gorge Creek area” and several absorbent booms will be removed. The decision was made based on third-party assessments of water quality, wildlife health and surface contamination.

In a statement, Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins said she was proud of the constant presence of public works staff since the spill was found.

“Caring for our waterways is very important to the Township,” she said. “Coming off the heels of a snow storm and thrown into last week’s flooding, this year has already shown a high demand for our public works crews’ time and expertise.”

The federal government supported Esquimalt with technical and scientific advice, including recommendations for evaluating potential impacts to migratory birds.

RELATED: Booms go up in Gorge Creek after hydrocarbon spill

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Robots roll into Journey Middle School
Next story
UPDATED: Demonstrators settle in ‘for the long haul’ at BC Legislature, RBC bank

Just Posted

B.C. changes course on Sooke Potholes gate security; now restricted at night

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

UPDATED: Demonstrators settle in ‘for the long haul’ at BC Legislature, RBC bank

Groups gather across Greater Victoria in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Combined oil spill clean up efforts reduce contamination levels in Esquimalt creek

Esquimalt worked with province, federal government to address Gorge Creek spill

Ride-hailing company gets green light to operate in Greater Victoria

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Victoria fishing club founder celebrates her 100th birthday

Helen Wells has lived in Victoria for most of her life

VIDEO: A demonstration at the B.C. Legislature leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 7

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Two arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP remove checkpoint gates for pipeline crews

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Yukon Quest dog team arrives at Dawson City checkpoint without musher

“I see the dog team coming from a distance around the bend and there was no musher”

Assault charges laid following incident at Vancouver Island cadet training centre

A one-day court martial concerning an assault charge at HMCS Quadra will… Continue reading

Most Read