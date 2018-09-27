Concerns raised over plans for Highway 14 improvements

Sooke group calls for a more comprehensive plan

North Sooke Community Association is raising concerns on a Transportation Ministry’s proposal to improve Highway 14.

The association urged council recently to ask the ministry to put the brakes on road planning until they can provide some options to a set of improvements that seem rooted in a 1991 highway infrastructure study.

Association spokesman Eric Boucher said that significant changes have occurred in the community in the past 27 years and that a simple approach of realigning the highway may not be sufficient to address the situation.

“Over the long term, this is a $50 million to $100 million transportation project that, once started, will make it far less likely that options such as a secondary or parallel route will ever be considered,” Boucher said.

This summer, the Transportation Ministry conducted a community engagement initiative that garnered a total of 614 feedback forms and more than 200 other interactions regarding the issue and later published a report on the feedback they’d received.

The greatest concern expressed by respondents was for improved paint lines (74 per cent of respondents said this was a high priority), according to transportation officials

Other upgrades seen as important included more roadside reflectors, additional passing opportunities and highway realignments.

A total of 119 respondents expressed support for building a new highway or alternate route from Sooke to Langford or to Highway No. 1.

“In July, we also had a community meeting with about 50 people in attendance and they generally agreed that this (realignment) proposition is not a good idea and that other options should be considered,” Boucher said.

Rob Howat, Sooke’s director development services, spoke to the concerns and reported that, in his conversations with the Transportation Ministry staff, he was told that the province is still working through the summary of public feedback and that they will come back to speak with the municipality before proceeding.

“I did not get the impression that their plans are set in stone,” he said.

Boucher also raised his group’s concern that the plan appears to be a stand-alone project, right in the middle of the transportation route, and does nothing to address issues of the capacity of the roadway and the connection between that capacity and development plans in Sooke.

“Sooke needs a comprehensive (transportation) plan. This isn’t it. It’s a plan right in the middle,” Boucher said.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy
Next story
Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

Just Posted

Esquimalt man says neighbour painted racist slogans on fence

A man in Esquimalt says his neighbour has painted racist symbols and… Continue reading

Concerns raised over plans for Highway 14 improvements

Sooke group calls for a more comprehensive plan

Tent city unsure where they will go after Oct. 1 deadline

The group relies on the help of supporters outside the campground to determine their next steps

‘Set up for failure:’ Esquimalt mayor responds to Elsner report

Both Barb Desjardins and Victoria mayor Lisa Helps were co-chairs on police chief investigation

Speed-dating format spotlights Sooke candidates

Meet-and-greet with a time limit held at Sooke Community Hall

Victoria man hasn’t put trash out for three years

Mr. no-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

Al-Jubeir called Canada’s tweets ‘outrageous,’ like if Saudi Arabia demanded Canada let Quebec separate

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened B.C. mom and newborn receives bail

Sharon Constance Forner, 45, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Osoyoos

B.C. advocacy groups aim for new federal autism funding

South Surrey group launched national campaign Thursday

B.C. company bullish on global cannabis pet product potential

True Leaf building cultivation facility in Lumby and developing global brand identity

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

B.C. to track ‘dirty money’ in real estate, horse racing

$100M in casino cash may only be the ‘fun money,’ David Eby says

New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Vancouver company’s dolls more akin to ‘a very expensive fleshlight,’ according to UBC author

Most Read