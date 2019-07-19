Concrete beams for McKenzie interchange set for installation this weekend

Construction crews working on the Highway 1 and McKenzie Avenue interchange are set to lift into place concrete beams for the project’s underpass this weekend.

No lane closures are expected, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, but motorists will see “the usual” delays tied to the project.

Two spans — a 27-metre-long north span and a 34-metre-long south span — will be erected over the Saturday and Sunday period. Each will consist of 15 concrete beams. The beams each weigh between 52 and 62 tonnes, the ministry wrote in a news release.

The $96-million interchange is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2020, with the ministry estimating the removal of the Highway 1 traffic lights by winter.

Work on the bridge deck, as well as on approaches connecting McKenzie Avenue with Admirals Road, will begin once the concrete beams are installed.

