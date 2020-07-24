The CRD is warning about wastewater discharge affecting the shoreline along Dallas Road between Government Street and Crescent Road including Holland Point, Clover Point, Ross Bay and Gonzales Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

Construction at Clover Point pump station causes Victoria wastewater spill

CRD asks people to avoid entering the water in the affected areas

The Capital Regional District is advising residents to avoid swimming on multiple shorelines for the next couple of days.

Construction on the Clover Point pump station resulted in an unplanned wastewater spill out of the shortfall overnight Thursday and Friday morning.

According to the CRD, the affected shoreline is along Dallas Road between Government Street and Crescent Road including Holland Point, Clover Point, Ross Bay and Gonzales Bay.

ALSO READ: Police emergency response team on site after potential firearm call in Victoria

The Clover Point pump station is undergoing upgrades related to the Wastewater Treatment Project.

Wastewater may pose a health risk so residents are advised to avoid entering the water along the affected shorelines. Public health advisory signs will be posted at the affected beaches until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the recreational limit.

For more information and for updates, visit crd.bc.ca.

ALSO READ: Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

