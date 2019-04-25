Recently purchased by the Victoria Cool Aid Society, ‘The Balmoral’ will remain an affordable housing option in the city. (Twitter/Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Cool Aid Society saves affordable apartment from uncertain future

Preserving affordable housing in Victoria part of organization’s mission

The Balmoral apartment building in Victoria will remain affordable housing thanks to the Cool Aid Society.

For a few years the Victoria-based non-profit has been prioritizing affordable housing projects as part of its mission to prevent homelessness, and moved quickly on the small building when the property went on the market.

“There is a need to preserve affordable housing as well as build more,” said Alan Rycroft, community relations manager for the Victoria Cool Aid Society. “A lot of properties get purchased, torn down and then very expensive condos… can be put up in their place.”

The 16-unit building, in the 900 block of Balmoral Road, is already full of tenants, and will continue to offer below market-rate housing under the new ownership. And the Balmoral is just one of Cool Aid’s affordable housing ventures.

So far, Mount Edwards Court, a seniors building with light support services, and the newly acquired Balmoral apartment building are the only affordable housing options the organization owns – but it is working on more, including properties on Douglas Street, Gorge Road East and in the Burnside area, where Cool Aid has proposed a 150-unit complex with just under two-thirds allocated for below-market rentals.

READ ALSO: Cool Aid’s Cedar Grove plans sent back by Victoria City Council

READ ALSO: City of Victoria announces two more affordable housing projects

Supportive housing – which is typically staffed 24/7 – will remain a priority for Cool Aid, but Rycroft said affordable homes play a vital role in preventing homelessness before it happens.

“The affordable housing that Cool Aid now provides essentially prevents people from becoming homeless and gives them an option,” Rycroft said. “Folks living there don’t need any support from Cool Aid, what they need is affordable rent. Maybe they’re students, maybe they’re seniors, maybe they’re single families…maybe they’re unemployed – but for whatever reason they can’t afford regular sized rents here in Victoria.”

The organization purchased the building entirely with money from its housing fund, filled with contributions from the community, though Rycroft said typically funding comes at least in part from government partnerships.

“We saw the opportunity, we needed to move quickly, we had the money in our housing fund and we made the purchase,” he said. “Making sure people don’t become homeless is one the best things that we can possibly do.”

READ ALSO: What is affordable housing?

READ ALSO: City of Victoria to see 588 affordable housing units


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City of Victoria offers free childminding during council meetings

Just Posted

Oak Bay Sgt. struggles through emotional testimony in double murder trial

Andrew Berry is charged with second-degree murder in deaths of daughters Chloe (6) and Aubrey (4)

City of Victoria offers free childminding during council meetings

Beginning on May 9, children age six months and older can be dropped off at City Hall

Car fire backs up traffic southbound on Highway 1

View Royal Fire Rescue douses fire, no injuries reported

Cool Aid Society saves affordable apartment from uncertain future

Preserving affordable housing in Victoria part of organization’s mission

Royal Roads University to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the sinking of HMCS Athabaskan

Ceremony on April 29 to mark the largest loss of life in the Royal Canadian Navy

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Attack on student in Courtenay ‘way more than bullying’, says mom

A Comox Valley mother said “it was way more than bullying” at… Continue reading

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Island man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute results in knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

Most Read