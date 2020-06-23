The Victoria Cool Aid Society has changed its premier fundraiser the Homecoming gala to a virtual event due to the pandemic. (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)

Cool Aid’s Homecoming gala moves online, donations matched up to $50,0000

Goal is to raise $100,000 for people who were vulnerable even before the pandemic

Like many others throughout the pandemic, Victoria’s Cool Aid Society has had to rethink its premier fundraiser – the Homecoming Gala – which was cancelled.

Instead, Cool Aid will host an online fundraising campaign with a live, online guitar concert in an effort to raise $100,000 or more for people in community are vulnerable even before the pandemic.

From now until June 28, the Homecoming Matching Challenge will double every dollar donated up to $50,000 thanks to the support of Andrew Beckerman, The Viveka Foundation, Knappett Projects, Butler Concrete and Aggregates, and TL Housing Solutions.

This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 or more through online donations and through the sale of locally donated-items through the Cool Aid online shopping cart.

“We wanted to find a way to raise the money the gala would have brought in to ensure Cool Aid’s clients aren’t left behind because of the pandemic,” said John Knappett, Homecoming’s presenting sponsor. “So myself and some other supporters pooled together to create a $50,000 matching challenge. We hope we can make up for the lost revenue from the gala cancellation.”

In the past three years, the Homecoming Gala has raised almost $400,000 to support people who live with challenges such as mental and physical illness, poverty, homelessness and food insecurity.

World-famous Canadian guitarist Calum Graham will perform a 60-minute concert from his home for the Homecoming Show on Saturday, June 27, starting at 7 p.m. live-streamed on Cool Aid’s Facebook page.

To watch the concert visit facebook.com/VicCoolAid.

 

