Central Saanich remembers former assistant fire chief Forrest Owens at Saanich Fairgrounds

Firefighters carry the helmet and uniform of Forrest Owens into the RCMP Barn at the Saanich Fairgrounds. Some 800 people joined the memorial service Sunday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Some 800 people participated in Sunday’s memorial for Forrest Owens

RCMP vehicles were seen on Dogwood Street on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy Sam McKay

6 arrested after reports of shots fired in Campbell River
A second Ashcroft resident in severe medical distress living within half-a-block of the ambulance station has had to wait nearly 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, and has not survived. (Photo credit: Ashcroft <em>Journal</em> file photo)

B.C. man dies within sight of ambulance station with no ambulance available
RCMP deploy controversial roadside cannabis screening devices in N.W.T.
10 summer stops for your Kootenay vacay

Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

B.C. light show ignited 140 new wildfires

  • updated 7h ago
Valdy performs at the 2019 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. Do you know which communitiy hosts this iconic B.C. music festival? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun
Thrifty Foods Hillside Store Manager Gord Simons. The store recently donated $1000 in SMILE Cards to the Oaklands Community Association.

Food for thought, and for the Oaklands community!
    While the overall percentage of COVID patients who experienced ear-related issues is unknown, research suggests the virus can infect the inner ear and cause hearing and balance issues.

    Case Study: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Infecting the Inner Ear
      Canadian jazz piano impresario Oscar Peterson sits at a piano in a television studio in a January 26, 1963, handout photo. Peterson is the subject of the documentary “Oscar Peterson: Black + White,” which premieres Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives Radio-Canada, Andre Le Coz,

      Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin

      Vanessa Kizyma

      Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

      Paramedics in B.C. responded to about 210 heat-related patient events during the July 2022 heat wave. According to the BC Coroners Service, 16 people died. (APBC image)

      16 deaths recorded during B.C.’s July heat wave

      AP Illustration by Peter Hamlin based on legal documents regarding sex abuse in the Mormon church.

      VIDEO: How the Mormon church ‘help line’ hid child sex abuse

      News
      Adam Bland of the Victoria Junior ‘A’ Shamrocks stopped saved 37 of the 45 shots as the Victoria Junior ‘A’ Shamrocks beat the Langley Thunder 11-8 to win the BC Junior A Lacrosse League finals and clinch a trip to the Minto Cup in Ontario to compete for top honours in Canadian junior lacrosse.

      Lacrosse title on the line as Victoria Junior ‘A’ Shamrocks compete for Minto Cup

      Victoria Junior ‘A’ Shamrocks to represent British Columbia in national tournament

      Liquid Zoo police presence (Submitted)

      Update: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

      Altercation at nightclub leads to death

      Entertainment
      FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday’s accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

      Anne Heche, TV, film and stage actor, dies at 53 from injuries sustained in LA car crash

      Heche is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas

      Metamorphosis by Peter Vogelaar stands on Oak Bay Avenue near Hampshire. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

      PHOTOS: Oak Bay pairs opera and ice cream with sculpture launch

      Arts Alive 2022 officially opens with musical event

      Community
      Volunteers and neighbours gather around the road mural in progress near the entrance of Falaise Park in Saanich. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

      Taking it to the streets: Saanich gets its first road mural

      Installed as pilot project, road mural is first of its kind in district

      Traditional ceremony sees red pupils painted onto the eyes of the dragon at the bow of the boats, thus awakening the dragon. (Austin Westphal/Staff News)

      Victoria Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in Inner Harbour

      Eye-dotting ceremony opens 27th annual festival, back after three years

      Photographers capture images at Chilliwack Flight Fest, a free air show, on Aug. 17, 2014. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 is World Photography Day and Aviation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

      Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 14 to 20

      World Photography Day, Gay Uncles Day, Tattoo Removal Day all coming up this week

      Frosty, the rare white orca from California, was spotted near Telegraph Cove B.C. recently. (Scott Turton photo)

      Rare white orca from California spotted taking a big family trip to B.C.

      Frosty and his family ventured over 2,000 kilometres north of home

      Opinion

      (Unsplash)

      COLUMN: Volunteer opportunities aplenty across Greater Victoria

      Spend some time helping others in your community

        Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

        LETTER: Styrofoam pollution a threat to marine life

          Sports
          BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte, left, celebrates his winning field goal with defensive end Obum Gwacham (98) near game end CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

          B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

          Whyte boots game-winning field goal with 2 seconds left in 4th quarter

          A trio of dragon boats cross the finish line overlooked by the B.C. legislature building Saturday during day two of three of the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

          PHOTOS: Victoria Dragon Boat Festival returns for 27th year

          More than 30 teams from the U.S. and Canada compete through Sunday

          Life
          Sarah Grant, Lia Crowe photography

          Life.Style.Etc.

          Sarah Grant, Founder & Lead Organizer, Be.neat Studio

            Train Station Pub - Lia Crowe photography

            Flavour train

            It’s all about the flavour at Train Station Pub

              Impress
              Parksville’s world-famous sandy beach is beautiful, but there’s lots more to discover in its inviting and walkable downtown.

              Has it been a while? Rediscover walkable, remarkable Parksville Downtown.

              We’re more than just a pretty beach!

                Want to Buy Gold in Canada? Wondering How & Where to Go? Here Are the Top 3 Ways.

                If you’re thinking of buying gold (or silver) as a way to…

