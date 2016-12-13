- Search
Central Saanich remembers former assistant fire chief Forrest Owens at Saanich Fairgrounds
Some 800 people participated in Sunday’s memorial for Forrest Owens
Canadian literary figures double down on free speech following Salman Rushdie attack
Oak Bay Sea Rescue seeks volunteers to save lives
Scattered Artists’ summer home studio tour returns to Saanich
Formerly of Langford’s Pacific FC, Alejandro Diaz scores in first game for new team
Langford-based Pacific FC stand firm against Ottawa, win 1-0
News
Lacrosse title on the line as Victoria Junior ‘A’ Shamrocks compete for Minto Cup
Victoria Junior ‘A’ Shamrocks to represent British Columbia in national tournament
Update: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub
Altercation at nightclub leads to death
A theft-plagued road trip to the U.S. for B.C. fast-pitch team
FOUND: Police finds high-risk senior
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to meet with Trudeau, business leaders
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Victoria police investigating sudden death
Shortage of common anti-depressant leaves Greater Victoria pharmacies scrambling
33,000 B.C. government employees issue 72-hour strike notice
WATCH: Brick by brick, board by board, Fort Street building comes down in Victoria
MISSING: Jayson Anderson last seen almost a month ago in Victoria
Victoria triathlete Colette Reimer makes it triple gold at Canada Summer Games
Entertainment
Anne Heche, TV, film and stage actor, dies at 53 from injuries sustained in LA car crash
Heche is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas
PHOTOS: Oak Bay pairs opera and ice cream with sculpture launch
Arts Alive 2022 officially opens with musical event
Colwood library added to growing list of Netflix filming locations
Performer brings jazz, pop, contemporary guitar to University of Victoria stage
Dragons, dogs and intriguing rocks on tap for Greater Victoria audiences
As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal
New car show featuring sport and import vehicles set for Aug. 13 in Central Saanich
Community
Taking it to the streets: Saanich gets its first road mural
Installed as pilot project, road mural is first of its kind in district
Victoria Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in Inner Harbour
Eye-dotting ceremony opens 27th annual festival, back after three years
Sooke’s Books for Boomers a page-turner
-
In Sooke, garden club unveils commemorative plaque at Ayre Manor
Japanese Cultural Festival returns for 22nd year in Esquimalt at new venue
Girls sell nana’s flowers in Oak Bay to raise $375 for kids with cancer
Pet blessing returns for Saanich Peninsula parishes
Obituaries
Gary Clifford Passmore
Jul 13th, 2022
Mary Jamieson Robertson
Jun 13th, 2022
Maureen Joy Byrne (Reeves)
Jun 7th, 2022
Ronni (Veronica) McCallum
Apr 27th, 2022
Audrey Iris Male (nee Dickens)
Apr 14th, 2022
Raymond Demarchi
Mar 29th, 2022
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 14 to 20
World Photography Day, Gay Uncles Day, Tattoo Removal Day all coming up this week
Rare white orca from California spotted taking a big family trip to B.C.
Frosty and his family ventured over 2,000 kilometres north of home
You can own your own private B.C. island for $2.9M
Look up! Perseid meteor shower and supermoon a double-whammy in B.C. skies
Treasure hunting robot showdown tests UBC students’ technical prowess
Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes case for Legislature cat
PODCAST: Jessica MacNiel – is the reigning Miss Teenager World
Opinion
COLUMN: Volunteer opportunities aplenty across Greater Victoria
Spend some time helping others in your community
Sports
B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win
Whyte boots game-winning field goal with 2 seconds left in 4th quarter
PHOTOS: Victoria Dragon Boat Festival returns for 27th year
More than 30 teams from the U.S. and Canada compete through Sunday
Quebec’s Olivier Rioux, world’s tallest teen, chasing hoops dream at Canada Games
Victoria triathlete Colette Reimer makes it triple gold at Canada Summer Games
Speed, strategy on display at upcoming track cycling provincials in Colwood
Saanich softball team takes silver at provincials
Victoria goalie Dylan Garand wins first start for Team Canada at World Juniors
Life
