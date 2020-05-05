Coroner on scene in Esquimalt

The B.C. Coroners Service is on scene in Esquimalt. (Laura Cross/Black Press Media)

The B.C. Coroners Service in on scene in Esquimalt after a body was found in a wooded area.

The Victoria Police Department is investigating an incident on Admirals Road near Naden Street. VicPD says there is no risk to the public.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it received notice of a death of a man along Admirals Road Tuesday morning and will continue to investigate the circumstances around the man’s death.



