The B.C. Coroners Service is on scene in Esquimalt. (Laura Cross/Black Press Media)

Coroner on scene in Esquimalt

VicPD investigation ongoing

The B.C. Coroners Service in on scene in Esquimalt after a body was found in a wooded area.

The Victoria Police Department is investigating an incident on Admirals Road near Naden Street. VicPD says there is no risk to the public.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it received notice of a death of a man along Admirals Road Tuesday morning and will continue to investigate the circumstances around the man’s death.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge
Next story
Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods arena transformed into 45-bed shelter for homeless population

People living in camps will be referred to the site by BC Housing, Island Health

Coroner on scene in Esquimalt

VicPD investigation ongoing

Two people taken to hospital after cooking oil fire ravages home

Victoria Fire Department estimates $150,000 in damages

Victoria police investigate after driver finds arrow embedded in vehicle

VicPD seeks dash cam footage from Cook Street and Pandora Avenue on May 4

Cedar Hill Golf Course set to reopen this week, with some changes

Starting on May 5 people will be allowed to golf, but only if they’ve prearranged their tee time

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $175 million federal funding for AbCellera

Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

People in most provinces taking steps to reopen were between 60 and 70 per cent supportive of those moves

Renewable Natural Gas facility targeted for small B.C. town

Once in a lifetime thing, it doesn’t happen in small communities very often, says Fruitvale mayor.

Companies beef up COVID-19 measures with masks and temperature checks

Policies are part of a handful of increased protective measures companies are launching as provinces start to reopen

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Most Read