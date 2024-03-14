Corrections warns of convicted sex offender to live in Campbell River

Tyson Jerome Andrew poses a significant risk to women in the area, authorities say

A convicted sex offender will be living in Campbell River, sparking a public notification from BC Corrections.

Tyson Jerome Andrew, 31, has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for sexual assault, BC Corrections said Wednesday (March 13). Andrew has been deemed high risk to reoffend and poses a significant risk to women in the area, the notification bulletin reads.

Andrew is subject to close monitoring by police and to 11 court-ordered conditions, including a prohibition on the possession and consumption of any alcohol, drugs or any substances that cause intoxication (unless with a medical prescription). He is also not allowed to enter any relationships unless his probation officer is informed and must follow a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. until March 13, 2025.

Andrew is described as five feet and eight inches tall and weighs around 189 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

READ ALSO: ‘Community traumatized’: Kelowna MLA outraged over release of sexual predator