Cougar takes swipe at hiker on Vancouver Island trail

Canyon View trail near Campbell River remained closed for 4 days after multiple cougar encounters

The Canyon View Trail on the Campbell River reoponed Friday, Aug. 18 after a cougar encounter forced its closure Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) received several reports of cougar encounters at Elk Falls Provincial Park near Campbell River earlier this week.

In one incident, a man reported being swiped at by a cougar while walking along the Canyon View Trail. He was not injured, Ministry of environment spokersperson David Kern said.

In consultation with COS, BC Parks temporarily closed the trail west of the confluence of the Quinsam and Campbell rivers on Tuesday to ensure public safety. Signage was also posted in the area warning of a problem cougar.

The area is a popular walking and hiking trail as well as an access point for a fly-fishing-only section of the Campbell River which is currently attracting numerous anglers focusing on the annual pink salmon run.

Conservation Officers attempted to locate the cougar but it was not found. No additional cougar sightings were reported during the week and the trail was re-opened on Friday and cougar signage remains for awareness.

The COS will continue to monitor any cougar activity in the area.

The public is asked to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups, leashing pets and carrying bear spray. For more tips, visit WildSafeBC.

