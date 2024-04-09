Couple apologizes to Nanoose Bay RV dealer for online posts

Big Boy’s Toys receives apology as part of mediated dispute settlement

The owners of Big Boy’s Toys RV in Nanoose Bay, who experienced a 15-month campaign of defamatory social media posts, have settled with the couple who claimed they were sold a “lemon”.

Lisa Redl and Markus Willard have admitted all online allegations they made were not true and have apologized as part of an agreement reached during a mediation process.

Redl and Willard purchased a used RV from Big Boy’s Toys, owned by Shannon Moore and Ian Moore, in September 2022. Approximately three months later while on a family trip to California, they called the dealership to report a small leak in the vehicle’s front windshield. The dealership gave them advice on how to deal with the issue.

All customers of Big Boy’s Toys are provided with a manual created by the dealership, the Moores said.

Redl and Willard later complained again after they reportedly found mould in a cabinet. The dealership advised them to clean up the mould and get a dehumidifier.

The couple then started a social media campaign carried out across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, claiming she and Willard had been sold a “lemon” by the dealership, which had ruined their vacation and adversely impacted their health.

“We were called, over the course of the 15 months, everything from gangsters and liars — and in her own words: ‘Big Boys Toys has screwed people over for the last 20 years’,” Shannon said.

READ MORE: Parksville-based business fined $6K over 3 forged occupancy permits

The experience was stressful for Shannon and Ian Moore, as well as their employees and family. They also felt their integrity and the reputation of their business was being damaged.

On June 30, Big Boy’s Toys filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against Willard and Redl for their statements online.

The legal claim was resolved on March 26, and Redl and Willard both acknowledged that the statements they published were defamatory and untrue in written statements and video apologies.

“We were wrong, and we take full responsibility for our improper actions,” Redl said in her written statement.

Shannon said the experience is a reminder that there is a real person on the receiving end of malicious statements made online.

“It can cause irreparable harm to a business or a person and I can tell you, Ian and I, this has weighed heavily on us. Emotionally it’s drained us,” Shannon said.

As part of the settlement Redl and Willard agreed to take down all their social media posts about the dealership and replace them with a two-minute video apology, which must be pinned to the top of the accounts for at least a year.

Redl and Willard also acknowledged they have agreed to compensate Big Boy’s Toys for costs incurred, to pay them a sum of money to be applied to a charity of their choice.