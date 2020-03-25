COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

We are living in unprecedented times brought about by the implications of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Orders from various levels of government have greatly affected our daily lives and that is certainly true here in Greater Victoria.

While the need for accurate and timely news has never been greater, we are taking the step of combining our Wednesday and Friday print editions into a single edition published on Thursday. This will allow our editorial team to focus more on breaking news on our website and to be able to bring you news as it happens in Greater Victoria, B.C., Canada and the world. We view this move as a temporary measure brought about by the implications of the extraordinary times we are currently living in.

READ MORE: Coronavirus coverage

To help do our part, we are asking members of the public to refrain from visiting our offices. We will continue to answers our phone lines and respond to emails as quickly as possible but we are experiencing a slightly higher volume of inquires and there may be slight delays in response.

We want our readers to be safe and healthy but well informed with up to the minute local and provincial news from a trusted source. Go to vicnews.com for all of the latest updates, to sign-up for our COVID-19 newsletter or to read our e-edition.

– Michelle Cabana, Publisher

