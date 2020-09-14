It’s unknown who exactly from the school contracted the virus. Photo: CDC

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

A member of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter written Sunday (Sept. 13) by School District 20 acting superintendent Katherine Shearer.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by the Castlegar News, Shearer said that the individual who tested positive is in isolation at home and is receiving support from health officials.

The letter was confirmed by the school district Monday morning.

Individuals who might’ve been exposed to the virus have been contacted by Interior Health and are urged to follow their advice carefully.

If anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19, they’re asked to stay at home and follow guidelines set out by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

It’s unknown if it was a student, staff member or other person involved with the school who contracted the virus.

Castlegar News has reached out to SD20 for more information on the incident.

More to come.

READ MORE: COVID-19 comes to Castlegar

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Next story
Driver damages four other cars while parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Just Posted

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

Greater Victoria teachers calling for schools to close due to poor air quality

Teachers’ association says SD61’s air quality response conflicts with COVID-19 safety protocols

School bus delays after SD62 overwhelmed by last-minute registrations

450 students signed up Friday alone, district to hire more drivers

Driver damages four other cars while parking on Oak Bay Avenue

Man’s license will be reviewed by Motor Vehicle Branch

CRD director says ongoing garbage dumping ‘disgraceful and pathetic’

Sooke woman tired of finding garbage bags on edge of property

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

Powerful image and words on the pandemic from Island photographer

Our changing world documented as part of a daily project

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

Sooke Folk Music Society using Zoom to stream local coffeehouse

First concert this Saturday

Most Read