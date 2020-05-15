Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

The federal government’s 75 per cent emergency wage subsidy program will be extended another three months, until the end of August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday (May 15).

“You now have some runway to catch your breath as you get started, so please, bring back your employees,” Trudeau told businesses from outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is also expected to detail later Friday how eligibility for the wage subsidy program will be broadened.

Under the program, the federal government is currently picking up the tab for 75 per cent of an eligible company’s payroll — up to a maximum of $847 per week per employee — retroactive to March 15.

Eligible companies are those that saw revenues drop by 15 per cent in March or 30 per cent in April and May.

ALSO READ: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

The government has billed the subsidy as the largest economic program since the Second World War, with the cost pegged at $73 billion.

But so far, it has paid out only $3.4 billion for some 1.7 million workers.

Meanwhile, 7.5 million Canadians have received Canadian Emergency Response Benefit payments so far.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public asked for ideas on View Royal’s latest land purchase

Just Posted

Victoria City Council votes to ‘pedestrianize’ Beacon Hill Park

Three parking lots will remain open in park

Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

Feng Pan faces seven offences including sexual assault and interference

Public asked for ideas on View Royal’s latest land purchase

4.4-acre property near Eagle Creek Park purchased for $750,000

COVID-19 a barrier for post-secondary students

One in 10 unable to complete degrees, while fears over job prospects increase

Superbugs keeping microbiologists up at night

COVID-19 likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

Most Read