COVID-19 exposure discovered at Victoria West Elementary School

The Greater Victoria School District has announced people may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 at Victoria West Elementary School on March 2, 3 or 4. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Students, teachers or parents who were inside a Victoria school earlier this month may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, the Greater Victoria School District announced Wednesday.

In a tweet, the district said anyone who attended Victoria West Elementary School on March 2, 3 or 4 has a potential risk of having been exposed.

COVID-19 Notification: Vic West Elementary has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. The potential dates of exposure are March 2, 3, and 4th, 2021. Island Health is conducting contact tracing. If a person may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly. pic.twitter.com/Us2DwkMqek — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) March 11, 2021

Island Health is conducting contact tracing and will inform anyone who may have been exposed. People are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms, which may include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

As of March 10, there were 202 active cases of COVID-19 in Island Health, with 48 of them in the south Island. There were 19 more cases added between March 9 and 10.

