COVID-19 exposure reported at Lambrick Secondary in Saanich

Students and staff who attended Lambrick Secondary School May 17, 18 or 19 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new COVID-19 exposure was announced at Lambrick Park Secondary School by the Greater Victoria School District Wednesday night.

Students and staff who were in the Torquay Drive building May 17, 18 or 19 may have been exposed to the virus. Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious.

The health authority is now conducting contact tracing and only people who are contacted directly by them will be required to self-isolate.

Everyone is asked to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches. Students displaying even mild symptoms should be kept home.

