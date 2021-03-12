COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich middle school

People may have been exposed March 3, 4 or 5

People present at Lansdowne Middle School March 3, 4 or 5 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Lansdowne Middle School, the Greater Victoria School District reported Thursday.

People who were in the building March 3, 4 or 5 may have been exposed to the virus, but the school district assured that Island Health is conducting contact tracing and will inform anyone who is at risk.

COVID-19 Notification: Lansdowne Middle School has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. The potential dates of exposure are March 3, 4, 5, and 9th, 2021. Island Health is completing contact tracing. If a person may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly. pic.twitter.com/QrLWgNKhZu — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) March 12, 2021

People are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

Another Greater Victoria school exposure was reported earlier this week at Victoria West Elementary School, where people may have been exposed on March 2, 3 or 4.

