COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich middle school

People may have been exposed March 3, 4 or 5

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Lansdowne Middle School, the Greater Victoria School District reported Thursday.

People who were in the building March 3, 4 or 5 may have been exposed to the virus, but the school district assured that Island Health is conducting contact tracing and will inform anyone who is at risk.

People are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

Another Greater Victoria school exposure was reported earlier this week at Victoria West Elementary School, where people may have been exposed on March 2, 3 or 4.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure discovered at Victoria West Elementary School

 

CoronavirusGreater Victoria School District

