COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported a series of new domestic flights where passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19, including one from Toronto to Victoria.
The BCCDC says anyone who was seated in rows 29-to-32 on the Sept. 23 Air Canada flight 195, could have been exposed to the virus.
People who were seated in those rows should self-monitor for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms appear, the BCCDC says.
Other domestic flights added to the exposure list all flew from Toronto to Vancouver.
The BCCDC’s full list can be found on its COVID-19 Public Exposures webpage.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Air CanadaairportsCoronavirusVictoriaVictoria International Airport