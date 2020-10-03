COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Victoria

The BCCDC is cautioning anyone who was seated in rows 29-to-32 on Air Canada flight 195, Sept. 23.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported a series of new domestic flights where passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19, including one from Toronto to Victoria.

The BCCDC says anyone who was seated in rows 29-to-32 on the Sept. 23 Air Canada flight 195, could have been exposed to the virus.

People who were seated in those rows should self-monitor for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms appear, the BCCDC says.

Other domestic flights added to the exposure list all flew from Toronto to Vancouver.

The BCCDC’s full list can be found on its COVID-19 Public Exposures webpage.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Air Canada flight that landed in Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Air CanadaairportsCoronavirusVictoriaVictoria International Airport

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thrifting, vintage community booms in Victoria despite pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposure reported on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Victoria

The BCCDC is cautioning anyone who was seated in rows 29-to-32 on Air Canada flight 195, Sept. 23.

Thrifting, vintage community booms in Victoria despite pandemic

‘Wow people want this and they will pay a premium not to have to go find it’

Saanich Emergency Program puts emphasis on preparation

Colouring contest aims to boost awaredness of being ready for an emergency

Prairie winter landscapes usher in the fall in Greater Victoria galleries

At The Galleries for October

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Most Read