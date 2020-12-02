COVID-19 outbreak hits first Greater Victoria hospital

A Greater Victoria hospital is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, Saanich Peninsula Hospital was added to Island Health’s list of COVID-19 outbreaks. After evidence of transmission was noted in acute care areas, one staff member and five patients tested positive, according to the health authority.

Island Health says the hospital’s emergency department, along with lab and medical imaging, remain open and are safe places to seek care.

Precautions have been implemented at the hospital including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing. Island Health says all staff and admitted patients are being tested and visitors are now limited.

The hospital outbreak comes just days after an outbreak was declared at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich. An outbreak was also identified at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni.

Island Health says comprehensive strategies are in place to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in acute and long-term care facilities. There are dedicated COVID-19 units at Royal Jubilee Hospital and the Nanaimo Regional Hospital.

Recently identified individuals with COVID-19 are required to self-isolate in order to keep the risk to the community low.

As of Dec. 1, there are 60 active cases of the virus on southern Vancouver Island, 147 in central and 39 on northern Vancouver Island.

