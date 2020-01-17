The CRD awarded the final contract for the Wastewater Treatment Project to Surrey-based Jacob Bros. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

CRD awards $6.8-million Wastewater Treatment Project contract to Surrey company

Construction of the Trent Forcemain to begin in early 2020

The final contract for the Capital Regional District (CRD) Wastewater Treatment Project has been awarded to a Surrey-based company.

The CRD chose Jacob Bros Construction for the $6.8-million contract to build the Trent Forcemain – the final component of the project. The general contractor company is based on the mainland but has an office in Victoria.

Construction of the Trent Forcemain is set to begin early this year and is expected to take 10 months to complete. Work will include the installation of 1.9 km of pipe to connect existing piping at the intersection of Chandler Avenue and St. Charles Street to the Clover Point Pump Station. The CRD says the Trent Forcemain will increase the capacity of the system and reduce the risk of wastewater overflow.

Despite being $10 million over budget, the Wastewater Treatment Project is on schedule to be completed within the $775-million budget and be in use by Dec. 31.

