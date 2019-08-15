CRD Board passes motion to look at banning single-use styrofoam

An amendment to consider banning all single-use plastics failed

On Wednesday, the CRD Board voted in favour of the motion to look at banning single-use Styrofoam.

The motion was brought forward by Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor, Coun. Rebecca Mersereau and Salt Spring Island Electoral Area Director Gary Holman. Only three board members were opposed so the motion passed, Taylor explained.

The CRD staff will move forward with creating a model bylaw to ban single-use Styrofoam and the municipalities will be able to adopt the bylaw and enforce it, he said.

While the original motion passed, Mersereau proposed an amendment to expand the scope of the original motion to include looking at banning all single-use plastics. The amendment failed by one vote.

Taylor was disappointed because he feels it’s important to look at phasing out other kinds of waste that have negative impacts on the environment and on health.

He is still pleased that the board passed the motion to look at banning Styrofoam, but feels the failed amendment was a lost opportunity.

Taylor pointed out that Styrofoam is having negative impacts on the environment, wildlife and consumers.

“There’s no reason to keep [single-use] Styrofoam in circulation,” he said.

The process of creating a bylaw to ban single-use Styrofoam will commence shortly. Taylor said CRD staff are anticipating reporting back to the Parks and Environment Committee with options for a model bylaw to ban Styrofoam in the fall.

