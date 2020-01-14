More than 1,400 tonnes of solid waste were taken to the Hartland Landfill following the fire at downtown Victoria’s Plaza Hotel building at 603 Pandora Ave. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

CRD says Victoria needs to plan for earthquakes after calculating waste from Plaza Hotel fire

1,400 tonnes of debris from the arson had to be specially disposed of due to asbestos

The Capital Regional District is sending a warning to the City of Victoria after calculating the amount of space it took to clean up the debris from the Plaza Hotel fire, saying that an emergency plan needs to be put in place for large-scale disasters such as an earthquake.

On May 6, 2019 the empty four-storey building at 603 Pandora Ave. was consumed by a fire which investigators later determined to be arson.

READ MORE: Victoria Police confirm downtown Plaza Hotel fire was arson

In a report coming to the CRD’s Environmental Services Committee meeting this week, the district breaks down the aftermath of this fire.

A total of 186 truckloads of waste, or approximately 1,400 tonnes was brought to the landfill from the fire.

Cleaning up an entire building and bringing it to the landfill isn’t common, said Larisa Hutcheson, general manager of Parks and Environmental Services at CRD, and the process was made even more complicated because the Plaza Hotel was known to be filled with asbestos.

“Items that could contain asbestos need to be buried in large, plastic-enclosed bags to ensure harm doesn’t come to employees,” Hutcheson said, adding that contaminated materials are designated to a special part of the landfill. “The debris from the Plaza Hotel took up 40 per cent of the controlled waste space we use in a year.”

If all of that waste can come from one 16,000 sq. ft. building, the report explains, the City could face an unparalleled amount of waste in a larger-scale disaster.

“The municipality with the biggest potential for significant disaster debris in a seismic event is the City of Victoria due to the large number of non-reinforced masonry buildings in the downtown core,” the report reads.

ALSO READ: Be Prepared – Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria emergency preparedness series

Comparatively, the 2011, 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, resulted in hundreds of buildings collapsing or requiring demolition, resulting in between 1.5 and 4 million tonnes of solid debris.

“Municipalities have the direct responsibility for disaster debris management,” Hutcheson said. “Right now there aren’t a lot of finalized plans we can dig our teeth into.”

Presently the City of Victoria is working on developing a disaster debris management plan, but the CRD is also encouraging local municipalities to look at region-wide efforts, as has been done with Metro Vancouver through the Integrated Partnership for Regional Emergency Management (IRPEM). Presently the Capital Region has an agreement with Emergency Management BC through the Regional Emergency Management Partnership (REMP) but this contains no specific plans for debris management.

Having a plan in place, Hutcheson said, would help the CRD continue with its goal of keeping the landfill’s lifespan to 2100. With a significant enough disaster, however, this lifespan could be greatly reduced.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton
Next story
Our Place runs out of gloves, sends out alert

Just Posted

More snow expected for Greater Victoria

Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected overnight Tuesday

Schools open for session across Greater Victoria

Some bus routes may be delayed, altered due to slippery conditions

Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

Region’s roads still slick as temperatures stay below freezing

CRD says Victoria needs to plan for earthquakes after calculating waste from Plaza Hotel fire

1,400 tonnes of debris from the arson had to be specially disposed of due to asbestos

Our Place runs out of gloves, sends out alert

The organization has enough scarves and toques

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Baynes Sound Connector ferry avoids crossing paths with drifting oyster rafts

A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.

‘It was mayhem’: Storm causes huge damage at Vancouver Island marina

Boat crashes ashore, 150 feet of breakwater crumbles at the Beachcomber Marina in Nanoose Bay

Most Read