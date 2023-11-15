Cries for help manage to get the goat of B.C. Good Samaritan

Police hoofing it to report of possible cliff fall find distress of an unexpected nature

A report of someone screaming the day before Halloween sent police to a ravine on an B.C. island off Campbell River.

On Oct. 30, Quadra Island RCMP heard from a caller reporting they could hear someone yelling “help, help” and they were worried that someone had fallen off a nearby cliff.

According to Const. Rebekah Draht, further investigation revealed that the “help” heard was actually a sad goat from neighbouring goat farm.

The owner advised that the mama goat’s babies had just been removed and she was calling for them. Investigating officers did note on scene that the cries did sound similar to someone yelling for help).

They confirmed all was well and nobody, besides the mama goat, were in any kind of distress.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island farm owners say baby goat stolen during snuggle session