Cybersecurity issue behind ongoing closure of London Drugs in Western Canada

Pharmacy chain says no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted, so far

Dozens of London Drugs locations remain closed across Western Canada Monday (April 29), after the pharmacy chain says it fell victim to a “cybersecurity incident.”

The retailer first announced the temporary shutdown just before noon on Sunday, with posts to its social media accounts. At the time, it cited an “operational issue,” but has since confirmed in a statement to Black Press Media that the closure was the result of a cyber attack.

London Drugs says they don’t believe that customer or employee data has been impacted, but that locations across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba remain closed.

“Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately undertook countermeasures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and to conduct a forensic investigation,” the company said in a statement.

Pharmacists remain on standby to help customers who need to access their prescriptions. The retailer asked those people to call ahead to their local store to make pick-up arrangements.

