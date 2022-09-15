The driver of this 2011 GMC Terrain was arrested for impaired driving on Sept. 14 but police are seeking witnesses and people with damaged vehicles as the SUV is believed to be connected to multiple crashes. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Damaged vehicles lead to impaired driving arrest in Victoria

VicPD looking to hear from owners of other damaged vehicles who may have been affected

Victoria police hope witnesses and vehicle owners will come forward as they look into an impaired driver who was arrested after several vehicles were damaged on Wednesday.

Police got a call about a vehicle crash and a driver who was showing signs of impairment, which led to officers attending the 500-block of Manchester Road around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

B.C. Highway Patrol officers then found the driver, who provided a breath sample of more than double the legal limit for blood alcohol while operating a vehicle. The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

VicPD said damage to the vehicle, a black 2011 GMC Terrain, shows evidence connecting it to other crashes earlier in the day – including one in the parking garage of a building at 535 Manchester Rd. Witnesses also told police the vehicle may have been involved in other incidents on Wednesday. Police said some of those incidents may have not yet been reported.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the vehicle being driven or found unexplained damage to their vehicle to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

