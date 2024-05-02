Day-long cancellations for Denman Island ferry due to mechanical issues

BC Ferries says the Baynes Sound Connector not working due to issue with cable system

Alternative plans will need to be made today (May 2) for anyone travelling to/from Denman or Hornby islands, as sailings on the Baynes Sound Connector have been cancelled at least until 5:40 p.m.

According to BC Ferries, the cancellations are due to mechanical issues with the vessel’s cable system. The corporation also noted sailings after 6 p.m. this evening are at risk of cancellation.

#ServiceNotice #BuckleyBay - #DenmanIslandWest Due to a mechanical issue with the vessel's cable system, all sailings up to and including the 5:40 pm from Denman Island West have been cancelled.



More information here: https://t.co/3GkuaafAQE — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) May 2, 2024

“Early this morning we had complications during replacement of the cable on the Baynes Sound Connector ferry. We schedule regular cable changes (to) work overnight in order to minimize impact to customers,” says a spokesperson for BC Ferries.

“These complications were unexpected and this isn’t the timing we had been aiming for.”

Passengers took to social media with concerns about missed flights and medical appointments on Vancouver Island, asking BC Ferries if a water taxi would be operational.

BC Ferries confirmed teams are on-site to expedite installation, and the vessel servicing the Shingle Spit-Gravelly Bay route will provide a temporary shuttle service starting at 11:30 a.m. from Denman Island West to Buckley Bay.

The $15-million, 78.5 metre cable ferry began service in late January 2016. It is capable of carrying 50 vehicles and 150 passengers, and with a crossing of about 1,900 meters, it is believed to be the longest cable ferry in the world.