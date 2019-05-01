Day three of the sun streak

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies with a high of 17 C for Wednesday. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

The sun streak continues! According to Environment Canada Wednesday will see mainly sunny skies with a high of 17 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with a low 6 C.

READ ALSO: Indian Army photos discover footprints they say belong to Yeti

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog film on Vancouver Island

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 6 C.