Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies with a high of 17 C for Wednesday. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

Day three of the sun streak

Plus your weekend forecast

The sun streak continues! According to Environment Canada Wednesday will see mainly sunny skies with a high of 17 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with a low 6 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 6 C.


